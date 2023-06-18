Watch CBS News
Body found in Schuylkill River after 911 call: Philadelphia police

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: June 17, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: June 17, 2023 (AM) 03:36

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was pronounced dead Saturday night after police say they found a body in the Schuylkill River.

Police responded to 2600 John F Kennedy Boulevard after getting a 911 call for a body floating in the river.

They say the body of a "Jane Doe" was recovered and she was pronounced dead a little after 8:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

First published on June 17, 2023 / 9:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

