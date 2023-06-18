Body found in Schuylkill River after 911 call: Philadelphia police

Digital Brief: June 17, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was pronounced dead Saturday night after police say they found a body in the Schuylkill River.

Police responded to 2600 John F Kennedy Boulevard after getting a 911 call for a body floating in the river.

They say the body of a "Jane Doe" was recovered and she was pronounced dead a little after 8:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.