Montgomery County family remembers Bob Marley and his legacy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An 18th-century barn in a suburb outside of Philadelphia is filled with the warmth of treasured memories of a reggae legend.

"I had it framed, it's the only autographed 'Exodus' cover on the planet," Jeffrey Steinberg said about the album signed by Bob Marley. Marley autographed the album for David Steinberg, Jeffrey's father, who was a high-profile entertainment attorney who represented Marley.

Jeffrey Steinberg told CBS News Philadelphia that his love for reggae music and admiration for Marley stemmed from his father's professional and personal connection with the Jamaican singer and songwriter.

"They had a nice close relationship," he said.

So close that in 1981, when Jeffrey Steinberg was a freshman at Monmouth College, his father was able to get Marley as a special guest on Jeffrey's radio show. It turned out to be Bob Marley's last interview on the record before he died two weeks later on May 11, 1981.

"It didn't matter where [Bob Marley] was he had the same message," Jeffrey Steinberg said. "He was a preacher who didn't preach in a church. But he preached on a stage [through his music]."

That message is portrayed in the new Bob Marley biopic, "Bob Marley: One Love," which captures the reggae singer's rise to fame, his love for humanity and his dedication to the Rastafari movement.

"He was a little guy in stature, but he was a giant on stage, and in the world, he was a giant," Jeffrey Steinberg said. "He brought reggae to the world, to the masses."

"Bob Marley: One Love" hits theaters Wednesday. The movie is distributed by Paramount Pictures; Paramount is the parent company of CBS Philadelphia.