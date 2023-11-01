Bob Knight, legendary Indiana college basketball coach, dies at 83

Bob Knight, the legendary Hall of Fame college coach whose name was synonymous with Indiana Hoosier basketball for three decades, has died at the age of 83.

Knight died at his home in Bloomington, Indiana, "surrounded by family and friends," his family said in a statement Wednesday evening on his foundation's website.

"We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend," his family wrote.

Former Indiana Hoosiers Head coach Bob Knight on the court during halftime of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Assembly Hall on Feb. 8, 2020, in Bloomington, Indiana. Getty Images

There was no word on the cause of death. Knight had been briefly hospitalized earlier this year, according to CBS Sports.

Knight, known for his fiery demeanor, coached the Indiana Hoosiers from 1971 until his controversial firing in 2000, leading the team to three NCAA titles in the 1970s and 1980s and five Final Four appearances.

After he departed from Indiana, he spent seven seasons at Texas Tech, resigning after the 2007-08 season.

Throughout his head coaching career, Knight compiled 902 wins, the sixth most in NCAA men's basketball history.

Born in 1940, in Orrville, Ohio, Knight played college basketball at Ohio State before transitioning into coaching and was named head coach of Army at the age of 24. He was there for six years before joining Indiana, where he spent 29 seasons.

One of the biggest personalities in basketball, Knight became famous for his sideline eruptions during games. In 2000, then-Indiana University President Myles Brand fired Knight following an investigation into allegations he physically abused players, including claims he choked one of his players during a 1997 practice.

At the time, Brand fired Knight for violating the school's zero-tolerance policy.



Following his firing, Knight did not return to Indiana's Assembly Hall until 2020, when he received a standing ovation during halftime of a game against Purdue.

"As we collectively mourn the passing of Coach Knight, we also celebrate a man who will always be an integral part of Indiana University's rich and vibrant story," current Indiana University President Pamela Whitten said in a statement. "With unmatched accomplishment, Coach Knight's brilliance ensures he will forever rest among the giants of college basketball."