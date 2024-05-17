Cape May welcomes Hollywood favorites Timotheé Chalamet, Edward Norton for Bob Dylan biopic

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) - Memorial Day weekend is next week, but the summer season is getting a kick start in Cape May with a little help from Hollywood. Production equipment is on the street outside Congress Hall, vintage signs are hanging from storefronts, and classic cars parked around town are helping send Cape May back in time to the 1960s.

"We come here every year and for us to actually see this, it's a neat experience," said Anita Pelli, who was in Cape May to celebrate her 60th birthday with family.

Crowds of people gathered near the Washington Street Mall as filming continued for the Bob Dylan biopic called "A Complete Unknown," which stars Timotheé Chalamet, Edward Norton, and Elle Fanning.

The stars have been spotted on set, which has been made to look like the 1965 Newport Folk Festival where Dylan made history when he played the electric guitar.

"I just think it's so cool because I love to celebrity watch," Pelli said.

Jade Maldonado has worked at Coffee Tyme for three years, but Thursday she had her first celebrity customer when Norton popped in for a quick jolt of caffeine.

"He was absolutely so sweet and so down to Earth," Maldonado said. "Here by accident the girls rang up the wrong drink, so I end up giving him the wrong one so I was totally embarrassed and I was like you're Ed Norton right, can I get my photo and he was so kind."

Maldonado said she missed the star when he stopped in the coffee shop on Tuesday and posed with the owner. Even though she was a bit starstruck, Maldonado said she made sure to make Norton a new drink.

"A hot chai pumpkin with three shots of expresso, a latte," she recalled.

On Friday, fans had their phones in hand, ready to snap a photo of the stars on the last day of filming in Cape May.

"My daughter is always dreaming of being an actress, so we thought we'd come out here and check it out," said Ed Hamilton, who lives in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

"I've heard people calling it Cape Chalamet now, so the buzz is great," said Zack Mullock, the Mayor of Cape May.

Mullock said this is the largest production that has come to Cape May, and filming has helped kick off the season a week early as fans and crew members filled businesses. Mullock expects the economic boost to be in the millions.

"Not only have they paid the city for parking and things like police, but also the use of hotels and restaurants, I mean when you add up just that it's a huge economic benefit," Mullock said.

A release date for the film has not been announced.