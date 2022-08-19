Watch CBS News
Several high crash corridors in Philadelphia to get safety upgrades thanks to $25 million federal grant

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Seven high crash corridors in Philadelphia are getting safety upgrades to help in rebuilding the region. A $25 million federal raise grant will cover the cost of the Great Streets PHL Project.

Sen. Bob Casey says the money will be spent in neighborhoods that struggle with poverty.

"All of the injuries, all of the deaths that happen in a city like this when they don't get the kind of help from the federal government, the people of this city deserve," Casey said. "They send dollars to Washington to programs, some of those dollars oughta come back to help neighborhoods like North Philly." 

Click here to find a list of the seven traffic corridors that are included in the project.

