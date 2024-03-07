Boathouse Row lights in Philadelphia set to return along the Schuylkill River

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia staple along the Schuylkill River banks is set to return Thursday night after nearly a year.

The Fairmount Park Conservancy, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation and others are coming together for the "Official Boathouse Row Relighting Ceremony" Thursday night.

CBS News Philadelphia got a behind-the-scenes look at what it took to flip the switch earlier this week.

"We didn't really know how much people would miss it when the lights went off," Tara Rasheed, Senior Director of Capital Projects for Fairmount Park Conservancy, said.

Work began last March to upgrade and redesign the lighting system to the tune of more than $2 million.

"We worked with the lighting practice on the design of a robust system of light strings and channels that would be able to withstand animals, weather and be a less vulnerable system moving into the future," Rasheed said.

Originally, the lights were supposed to come back on before the holidays, but supply chain issues pushed the date back. During this time — the clubs also did maintenance and improvements to the buildings including new roofs, painting and masonry.

"Each of the clubs is individually owned and run by volunteers, they made up to an $850,000 investment," Rasheed added.

Jonathan Hoyle with "The Lighting Practice" is thrilled for Philadelphians to see the new system.

"The iconic appearance is still there, but how it can be a little bit more when it wants to be," Hoyle said.

Once back on, 6,400 individual LED lights will help illuminate the historic buildings. Those behind the project note the system can sparkle, ombre and fade.

"Each one of these has a red, a green and a blue LED inside of it. And so how, depending on how you mix those, you'll get any of those various 16 million different colors and the shades," Hoyle said.

First introduced in 1979, the Boathouse Row lights have gone through several upgrades.

Excitement for its newest chapter is palpable as the countdown to the glow-up is on.

"Now we have this lighting system that contains a little bit more than it could before. It can be programmed, it can be sponsored, to help with the ongoing maintenance costs for future upgrades that might need to happen," Hoyle said.

The official ceremony is open and free to the community. It is from 6-8 p.m. along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Fish Ladder. Food trucks and music will add to the celebration with the light show starting at 7 p.m. sharp.

Parking is available at a lot between Sweetbriar Drive and Black Road at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. It is then a 15-20-minute walk to the viewing location on MLK Jr. Drive, which is shut down to vehicle traffic due to construction.

Fairmount Park Conservancy notes additional viewing points are at the Fairmount Water Works.