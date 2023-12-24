Blue Ridge Beef recalls puppy and kitten food in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pet food company Blue Ridge Beef is recalling puppy and kitten food sold in multiple states, including Pennsylvania, over salmonella and listeria concerns.

The company recalled various Kitten Grind, Kitten Mix and Puppy Mix products due to the potential contamination of salmonella and listeria, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The universal product codes for the three products on the recall list are Kitten Grind (8 54298 00101 6, two-pound log), Kitten Mix (8 54298 00243 6, two-pound log) and Puppy Mix (8 54298 00169 6, two- and six-pound logs). The lot numbers and use-by dates are between N24 1114 to N24 1224. The lot numbers and use-by dates are located on the silver tabs at the end of the tubes.

The recalled products were distributed between Nov. 14 and Dec. 20 in stores in Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York, North Carolina, Maryland, Massachusetts and Connecticut. No illnesses have been reported, officials said.

"Pets with Salmonella and Listeria infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting," the FDA said. "Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian."

The FDA said the recall came after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services reported that one lot of each of the products tested positive for salmonella and listeria.

