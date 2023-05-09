Pa. quadruplets make history at University of Alabama

BLUE BELL, Pa. (CBS) -- A set of quadruplets from the Philadelphia area made history at the University of Alabama last weekend.

Anna Grace, Chloe, Michaela and Max Hansen, from Blue Bell in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, never imagined going to college together, but all four ended up falling in love with the Crimson Tide for different reasons.

"So, three different graduations but, I mean, it's easier that we're all the same campus -- same school -- so it's easy for my parents," Max said.

The Hansen siblings are the first set of quadruplets to graduate at the same time from the University of Alabama. Mary Kathryn Carpenter

"I'll start and say 'I'm a twin. Well, actually, I'm a quadruplet.' And they're like, 'Wait, you're both?' and I'm like, 'Yeah. Inside of it, we're twins." It kind of starts with one and then continues on, and they're like, they can't believe it," Chloe said.

All four graduated in different majors, from marketing to education, and plan to come back to southern Pennsylvania to live together and start their careers.

