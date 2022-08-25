Watch CBS News
Listen: NASA releases eerie audio of black hole

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eerie sounds from a black hole is terrifying Twitter. A ghostly voice from the void in space has gone viral.

The spooky clip is getting a lot of attention on Twitter. Some users are calling it terrifying and comparing it to "billions of souls wailing in anguish."

But NASA says not so.

The pitch of the sound is so low, according to NASA, human ears can't hear it.

So, sound engineers brought the recording's audio up many octaves.

August 25, 2022

