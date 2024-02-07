World War II veterans push for support for museums, local monument in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Two World War II veterans - one Black, one White - who met decades later and sparked a deep friendship are now embarking on a new battle: supporting museums and pushing for a local monument.

Two hometown heroes walked CBS News Philadelphia through the ACES Veterans Museum in Germantown.

We met retired Cpl. Benjamin Berry last year the day before his 100th birthday.

Berry was adamant that we meet his dear friend, retired Pfc. Jake Ruser.

Today, they are sitting together, both wearing a D-Day poppy remembrance pin. They both served in the U.S. Army.

"I was drafted back in 1943," Berry said. "Uncle Sam asked me - he told me, we need you, we want you."

"I was drafted," Ruser said. "I got the notice, 'You are cordially invited to report.'"

They both made sacrifices, but they were treated differently because of race.

Ruser, of Conshohocken, was assigned to medics.

Berry of Willow Grove was assigned to be a quartermaster; he was also not armed.

"We had the rifles," Berry said. "We never had ammunition."

In 1944, almost all Black G.I.s were assigned to the service units providing for White soldiers. Their duties included cooking, laundry and digging ditches. Then the call came for Berry's unit to join the front lines in the Battle of the Bulge, fighting back against Germany's offensive in the Ardennes region between Belgium and Luxembourg.

Ruser also risked his life to care for the wounded.

"The seriously wounded, instead of leaving them laying there, we go out and pick them up and bring them back to get medical treatment," Ruser said.

Berry was one of more than 2,500 Black soldiers who fought alongside White soldiers resisting German leader Adolf Hitler's last major offensive campaign on the Western Front.

Now, almost 80 years later, the two became dear friends as members of the Delaware Valley Chapter of the Battle of the Bulge Association. Today, they are fighting a new battle that begins with supporting museums like ACES and pushing for a local World War II monument.

"We've been trying for the last 20 years," Ruser said, "and we still haven't gotten it."

As the only two remaining members, they've become close - even celebrating Ruser's 99th birthday together.

They question who will continue to share their stories of victories, sacrifices and friendship.

"Since the other fellas have gone on to glory, Jake and I are united as brothers," Berry said.