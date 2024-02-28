Lincoln High School celebrates Black history through student Jeopardy, door decorating and design

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Black History Month comes to a close, students at Abraham Lincoln High School in Northeast Philadelphia continue to celebrate the culture and history of people of African descent in a variety of ways.

Wednesday, the school held a Black History Month Jeopardy Championship — the seventh annual event of its kind that brings student teams together to answer questions on various topics related to Black history, including: "Notable Moments", "Literature", "Excellence in Art and Entertainment", and "Civil Rights in the U.S."

Olivia Munn, a freshman, was a contestant in Wednesday's quiz game. She said studying African American history at Lincoln has made her feel more in touch with her own background.

"I became much more knowledgeable and I felt really connected with my family," Munn said.

Endy Jimenez was on the team that won the championship. He said the team had one day to get together and study.

"We basically divide and conquer," Jimenez said.

Featured on the championship medal is the school's official school design for Black Heritage Month 2024, designed by student Davy Liu. Though Liu is the son of two first-generation Chinese immigrants, he sees value in uplifting Black culture.

CBS News Philadelphia

"By better understanding someone of another ethnicity, you start to realize that being different is actually the good part," Liu said.

Christian Imperato, who teaches African American history, helped facilitate a door-decorating event. Students got together to decorate classroom doors with Black trailblazers in a number of areas, from jazz musicians to engineers to members of the Black Panther Party.

"For so long these stories haven't been told, and for so long many of our students haven't felt like part of the story or part of history," Imperato said. "So getting them engaged and learning these stories and feeling more part of it is really important."