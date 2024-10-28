Voter education event in Philadelphia aims to keep Black women engaged ahead of Election Day

Voting event in Philadelphia aims to keep Black women engaged before Election Day

As Election Day approaches, election fatigue is setting in for some voters. But Black Girls Vote, a nonprofit organization, is working to keep Black women engaged, empowered and ready to cast their ballots.

"This election cycle, a lot of women, particularly Black women, are feeling stressed, anxious, and overwhelmed," said Nykidra Robinson, who is the CEO and founder of Black Girls Vote.

Robinson started the non-partisan organization in Baltimore during the 2020 presidential election. Since then, it has grown into a national platform where Black women feel comfortable discussing the issues that matter most to them as they prepare to make decisions about the country's future leaders.

"You keep asking us for our vote, but let's talk about the policy issues that impact us as Black women — healthcare, education, mental health, environmental justice and the economy," Robinson said.

On Monday, Black Girls Vote partnered with Center 1968 and All Mentors on Board to host a voter education and activation event in Fairmount as part of its "Party at the Mailbox" campaign. Philadelphia was one of four cities involved, alongside Atlanta, Detroit and Baltimore. Attendees received election kits with T-shirts, pins, snacks and a voter guide, designed to make voting fun and less stressful, especially for first-time voters.

"Black women are the largest voting bloc, holding power and influence," Tenne Thrower, with Black Girls Vote, said. "Candidates recognize this and look to Black women as allies and leaders."

The comprehensive voter guide provides resources on the candidates, polling locations, mail-in voting, ballot research, vote protection tips and more.

Black Girls Vote aims to make the voting experience empowering and enjoyable for Black women nationwide.