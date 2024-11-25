Buying refurbished electronics could save you more than Black Friday deals, Pennsylvania group says

If you're eyeing a cellphone, tablet or other gadget for someone this holiday, buying refurbished could help you save beyond Black Friday prices.

That's according to the PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center. The grassroots environmental organization released its annual 'Fixed for the Holidays' guide.

"Customers save at least 20% compared to the original market price when buying refurbished," said Belle Sherwood, a climate and clean energy associate with PennEnvironment.

Additionally, you can factor in 10% off for each year since the device's release, according to Sherwood.

The group recommends shopping from reputable local fix-it shops or using third-party sites like Back Market, Decluttr, Gazelle and VIP Outlet. Even major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart sell refurbished or open-box items.

You should look for a seller that offers at least a 90-day warranty and a 30-day return policy, PennEnvironment recommends.

PennEnvironment showed CBS Philadelphia a refurbished iPad Air 2022. It retailed new for $599 but was available refurbished for $359, a 40% reduction.

A refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone on Back Market similarly could be had for $356, a more than 50% reduction from its original retail price.

"If you go to your Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, you're usually leasing and financing a device, you don't even own it so you're paying that off over time at a premium, as opposed to buy something outright from a Back Market or one of our stores," said Mac Frederick, owner of Phone Repair Philly.

There's also the environmental argument for choosing refurbished electronics over something brand new. Buying refurbished could cut the environmental impact of gifting a new smartphone by up to 91%, according to PennEnvironment.

However, there are some electronics you should avoid buying refurbished. Televisions and desktop computer monitors are more likely to have issues, given their size, according to Sherwood. Tech with glued-in batteries, like Apple Air Pods, have a limited lifespan because the batteries cannot be replaced.