Black Dolls Matter made by West Philadelphia native

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia doll maker is inspiring young children through play. Mark Ruffin is the founder of Black Dolls Matter.

"When a child sees a doll that reflects their beauty back, in them, there's something that happens," Ruffin said.

The West Philadelphia native is making sure all little girls have a place in this world. He's the mastermind behind the inclusive doll collection.

Ruffin remembers being told he could not make Black or brown dolls because, he was told, "Black dolls don't sell." He proved that was far from the case.

After exhibiting at several tradeshows inside the Philadelphia Doll Museum, the designer saw there was a need and place for Black and brown dolls.

"I am going to answer the question once and for all: Black dolls matter," Ruffin said. "We were emphatically requesting that manufacturers be more inclusive in their offerings. I made a little T-shirt that says 'Black Dolls Matter.' I would #BlackDollsMatter on social media."

Although Ruffin's passion is dolls, his first love was puppets.

"My mom taught me how to sew," he said. "My dad, who saw that I had an affinity for puppets, he bought my first simple puppet-making books."

The support of his parents led him to Sesame Street years later.

"I made tutus for Mr. Snuffleupagus, rasta wigs for Kermit the Frog," Ruffin said. "My greatest contribution to the character family of Sesame Street would be Mimi which is Zoey's doll."

After receiving two daytime Emmy awards and a six-year run with the Jim Henson Company, Ruffin eventually returned to his dolls.

Some are collector items, like Princess Diana in the Madame Alexander Collection, others tell the story of legends like Aretha Franklin in the series Genius.

"I really want to use these dolls to uplift and empower and inspire," Ruffin said.

The doll maker also wants to make sure we don't forget the evolution of dolls.

His newest doll clothing is an ode to the year 1865. This was also a time when enslaved children could only play with topsy-turvy dolls.

"Topsy-turvy doll was Black on one side and white on the other side," Ruffin said. "An enslaved child could not be seen nurturing a colored doll. She would flip the doll over."

The Black Dolls Matter Collection reminds us to make good with our past, but live in the present and to be optimistic about the future where dolls champion our differences.

"If children see themselves as valued and loved we'd have a changed world," Ruffin said.

