Black Clergy of Philadelphia holds event for John Fetterman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of Black clergy held an event Friday in support of Democrat John Fetterman for U.S. Senate. They hosted a reception for Fetterman at a West Philadelphia restaurant.

With Election Day right around the corner, it seems just about everywhere you look there's a reminder to vote and who to vote for at rallies like this one at City Hall in Center City Friday.

"This is the only way we're going to change the world," activist Andrea Spruill said.

The Black Clergy of Philadelphia recently endorsed Fetterman.

U.S. Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, along with wife Gisele, make an appearance in West Philadelphia after being endorsed by Black Clergy of Philadelphia and vicinity. Says it’s a right race. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/w11TcEABPZ — Jasmine Payoute (@jpayoute) October 28, 2022

Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke, appeared at the Blue Brook in West Philadelphia.

Pastor Robert Collier of Galilee Baptist Church in Roxborough believes Fetterman's health is not a setback.

"A recovering Fetterman is more beneficial to us than a healthy Oz," Collier said. "That means that even though John Fetterman may have some health issues, his health issues will not impede his ability to work on behalf of Black and Brown folks."

According to a recent CBS News Battleground Tracker poll, the gap is narrowing between Fetterman and Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz. Fetterman's now polling at 51% while Oz is at 49% among likely voters.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Oz responded to the appearance by saying in part, "there's no distracting from this (Fetterman's) dangerous agenda as the momentum in this race continues to shift and Pennsylvanians rally behind Dr. Oz's message of restoring balance to Washington."

Opinions mixed among likely voters if last-minute efforts will make a difference.

"I find it fascinating that people could go this far in the process and be undecided," Gary Funk said, "regardless of who you're supporting this time, you're not paying attention if you don't have your mind made up by now."

"Right now, it's a little shaky about who may actually do good for our city with all the things that are going on," Spruill said. "I think we could still be swayed."

The president of the Black Clergy says while they are endorsing Fetterman, they're encouraging everyone -- regardless of party -- to exercise their right to vote.