Eat some of the best cheesesteaks in Philadelphia at the 1st Black Chef Showdown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This Sunday is your chance to eat some of the best cheesesteaks Philly has to offer.

It's the inaugural Black Chef Showdown, where Black-owned restaurants will compete for the best cheesesteak, decided by those who attend.

"I'm going to win. I'm going to win because I think we have the best chicken cheesesteak," Chef Hugh Walker of Reggae Reggae Vibes in Northern Liberties said.

Walker says his jerk chicken cheesesteak is the best in Philadelphia because of his secret ingredient.

"They ask me what is the greatest ingredient. I say that my ingredient is love. I put all my love in my food."

Walker has been cooking at the restaurant on Girard Avenue for nine years.

"It gives us a chance to bring Jamaica here a little bit for everybody to see," the restaurant's owner Darcell Moore said.

Reggae Reggae Vibes is one of 10 Black-owned restaurants from across Philly competing in the showdown for the best cheesesteak. The showdown is being held at 2300 Arena at Swanson and Ritner Streets in South Philadelphia.

"I'm just excited, man," said David Cabello of Black and Mobile. "To manifest something is one of the greatest things, you know? I've been doing it with Black and Mobile for years."

Black and Mobile, a food delivery service, solely delivers food from Black-owned restaurants.

"When people come to Philly, they don't think of Black-owned restaurants as having the best cheesesteak, so we said this is a way for us to put the spotlight on these businesses that have been doing it for years and just don't get the recognition," Cabello said.

Notoya Knight is also competing. She owns Vegan Vibes on Conrad Street in East Falls. She'll be making a vegan oxtail cheesesteak.

"Vegan Vibes is a place where you can come and get that comfort food, Knight said. "I just want people to know that once they come here, even if you're a meat eater, you won't regret it and most likely you'll be back."

And once they get through the cheesesteak showdown this weekend, David says they have plans to include other dishes that will also feature Black-owned businesses.

"Chicken and waffles, we can do fried chicken, we can do any different type of cuisine. Jamaican food. We just want to switch it up," Cabello said.

Back at Reggae Reggae Vibes they're sticking with what they know.

"This is the winning cheesesteak," Walker said.

A full list of the competing chefs is on the event's website, where you can also purchase tickets.