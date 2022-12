Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to play at Lincoln Financial Field

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two big stars are coming to Lincoln Financial Field this summer.

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will be performing at the venue in a joint show on June 16. Live Nation made the announcement this morning.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Two Icons, One Night — Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks live at Financial Field on Friday, June 16, 2023! Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10am! pic.twitter.com/LqXnESbA9z — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) December 8, 2022

Tickets go on sale next Friday at 10 a.m.