Bill Cosby eyeing 2023 comedy tour after release from prison

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Disgraced comedian and Philadelphia native Bill Cosby may be heading back on stage.

During a surprise radio interview Wednesday, Cosby hinted at plans to take his comedy on the road in 2023.

Cosby's spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, told Variety that Cosby is thinking about a spring or summer tour.

The 85-year-old spent nearly 3 years in prison after a sexual assault conviction.

He said on the show "Now With Scott Spears" that he has the support of his family and friends.

Asked if 2023 could be the year he returns to the stage, Cosby said "yes."

"When we quote-unquote get out of this mess, I know who my enemies happen to be and I know why they are my enemies. ... I respect people like you and others who have had a clear viewpoint of what has happened to me," Cosby told Spears. "They have found no problem with looking at the situation."

"And when I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience in person knows me to be," Cosby added.

Pennsylvania's highest court found that Cosby believed he had a nonprosecution agreement with a former district attorney when he gave damaging testimony in the accuser's 2005 lawsuit. That testimony later led to his arrest in 2015.

Then the conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania state Supreme Court.

Cosby still faces legal troubles.

Five women recently filed new sexual assault lawsuits against him in New York.