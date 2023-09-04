Bikers are going the extra mile to raise money, awareness for lung cancer

Bike riders are riding from Philadelphia to Baltimore and back to raise awareness about lung cancer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of cyclists is making strides in the fight against lung cancer. The 7th Annual Ride Hard, Breathe Easy Classic began Sunday morning.

Nine cyclists left Temple University Hospital to embark on the 425-mile roundtrip journey from Philadelphia to Baltimore and back again.

For many of the riders, this cause is personal to them. They either know someone with lung cancer or they've been diagnosed themselves. Now, they're on a mission to help others with the disease.

They embarked on a 425-mile journey to erase the stigma of lung cancer and raise money for research. They'll ride from Philadelphia to Baltimore and back, which will take five days.

One of the riders, Terri Ann Dijulio, was diagnosed with lung cancer three times.

This year, she gave up her business as an event planner to become a full-time advocate for lung cancer patients.

"With my survivorship comes a profound sense of responsibility to do something, so I did. Two years ago I made the decision to leave a 35-year career. I was really good at that career. I even started my own business, but it didn't bring me joy" Dijulio said. "I found my passion through my illness through my tragedies."

The goal of the ride is to raise $60,000 for the Ride Hard Breathe Easy nonprofit and support patients battling lung cancer.