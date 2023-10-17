Big cat spotted in Lower Macungie likely just a feral cat; not mountain lion
LOWER MACUNGIE, Pa. (CBS) – Neighbors in Lower Macungie can finally feel a little safer letting their pets out of the house after reports that a mountain lion may have been roaming the area's streets.
Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced Monday that the animal spotted near an apartment complex is likely a large feral cat.
A neighbor took pictures of a feline walking in a field between Village Round and Hanover Drive on Sunday. Some worried this was a mountain lion. At the time, Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission warned residents to keep pets and children indoors.
But Monday afternoon, officials announced their tests on the paw prints and droppings left behind indicate this animal was likely a large feral cat.
