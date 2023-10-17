Watch CBS News
Local News

Big cat spotted in Lower Macungie likely just a feral cat; not mountain lion

By Kim Hudson

/ CBS Philadelphia

Animal spotted in Lower Macungie likely large feral cat
Animal spotted in Lower Macungie likely large feral cat 00:45

LOWER MACUNGIE, Pa. (CBS) – Neighbors in Lower Macungie can finally feel a little safer letting their pets out of the house after reports that a mountain lion may have been roaming the area's streets. 

Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced Monday that the animal spotted near an apartment complex is likely a large feral cat. 

A neighbor took pictures of a feline walking in a field between Village Round and Hanover Drive on Sunday. Some worried this was a mountain lion. At the time, Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission warned residents to keep pets and children indoors. 

original-vs-mtlioncutout-pgc.png
This is a cutout of a mountain lion compared to the photo submitted by neighborsPennsylvania Game Commission staff examined the area for scat and tracks prior to using life-size cutouts of a house cat, a bobcat, and a mountain lion, and then working with the reporting party to stage the photo again from the same location and the same camera perspective. PGC_fromReportingParty

But Monday afternoon, officials announced their tests on the paw prints and droppings left behind indicate this animal was likely a large feral cat. 

First published on October 16, 2023 / 9:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.