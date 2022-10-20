Biden visits Philadelphia to fundraise for John Fetterman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The countdown is on to the November general election. We are a little more than two weeks out from election day.

And candidates are making their final campaign pushes.

In the closely watched U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, the Democratic nominee is getting support from the president.

President Joe Biden is in Philadelphia on Thursday where he will headline a private fundraiser for John Fetterman.

The two landed at Philadelphia International on Thursday evening.

Before landing in Philadelphia, President Biden made another stop in Pittsburgh to tout his bipartisan infrastructure bill.

And in the front row: Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman.

"I think it benefits any candidate to stand alongside a President of the United States," Al Schmidt, of the Committee of Seventy, said.

The highly watched U.S. Senate race between Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has started to tighten.

"It's not unusual for races to sort of tighten up the closer you get to Election Day, but what is unusual is how narrowly divided the Pennsylvania electorate is," Scmidt said.

A new AARP poll shows the race is now within the margin of error. Fetterman still holds a slight lead with 48% of likely voters, with Oz now at 46%.

"To be honest with you I don't like either candidate," Seven Weissman, a voter said.

"Right now I don't know yet what I'm going to do really," Carolyn Newson, a voter, said. "I'm still a little undecided."

"I think it's going to be tight, but I'm for Fetterman," Megan Cerebe, another voter, said.

Fetterman's lead has been slipping since June. His camp was quiet Thursday, but Oz's campaign released a statement that reads in part: "John Fetterman's desperate campaign is in a downward spiral and he is doing anything he can to try and undo the momentum Dr. Oz has gained over the past several weeks."

But with less than 20 days until Election Day expect a full court press from both candidates.