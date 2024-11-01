President Biden praises union workers during visit to Sprinkler Fitters Local 692 in Northeast Philadelphia

President Biden says he's "proud to be the first president to walk a picket line" at Philly rally

President Biden says he's "proud to be the first president to walk a picket line" at Philly rally

President Biden says he's "proud to be the first president to walk a picket line" at Philly rally

President Biden landed at Northeast Philadelphia Airport on Marine One before speaking to union workers at the Sprinkler Fitters Local 692 headquarters Friday afternoon.

Mr. Biden often says he is the most pro-union president in American history and on Friday, he spoke to workers, including members of the Teamsters, America's largest union, expressing his administration's historic support for unions.

Before Mr. Biden's remarks, Bill Hamilton, president of the Conference of Pennsylvania Teamsters spoke and agreed with the president. Hamilton told the room of union workers that the Biden-Harris administration saved more than 1 million pensions by passing the Butch Lewis Act.

Hamilton said former President Donald Trump, on the other hand, is no friend of unions or labor and implored members to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Lewis' widow Rita Lewis, also addressed the crowd telling them the Biden-Harris administration followed through with their promise to take care of unions.

The president then took the stage and repeatedly told members the middle class built America and unions built the middle class.

President Biden addressing union (including Teamsters) members in Northeast Philly.



Biden often says he is the most pro-union President in American history.



“The middle class built America, and unions built the middle class.”@CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/YOhr0nkWC7 — Josh Sanders CBS Philadelphia (@JoshSandersX) November 1, 2024

Mr. Biden then awarded Rita Lewis the Presidential Citizens Medal. The president later that he was proud of what he and Harris had done for unions before taking a shot at Trump.

"I'm honored to be considered the most pro-union president in American history and I'm proud to be the first president to walk a picket line. Kamala is proud to have walked a picket line as well," Mr Biden said. "The other guy looks for picket lines to cross. But we've always had your back."

Mr. Biden will next travel to Wilmington, Delaware, as Pennsylvania remains a crucial battleground state for both campaigns.