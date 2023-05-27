Watch CBS News
Bicyclist killed after hit by car in West Philadelphia: police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a man was killed Saturday morning when the bike he was riding was struck by a car in West Philadelphia. This happened on North 63rd Street around 7 a.m.

The driver stayed on the scene. The victim has not been identified.

There is no word on any charges at this time.

Police told CBS News Philadelphia they will continue to investigate the crash.

First published on May 27, 2023 / 5:20 PM

