Bethlehem, Pennsylvania school police officer facing charges after alleged relationship with student

Pennsylvania school resource officer facing charges for alleged relationship with student

Pennsylvania school resource officer facing charges for alleged relationship with student

Pennsylvania school resource officer facing charges for alleged relationship with student

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) -- A Lehigh Valley school police officer is facing criminal charges after an alleged relationship with a student.

Officials in the Bethlehem Area School District say they began an investigation into the officer, who was assigned to the East Hills Middle School, after "alleged inappropriate behavior."

The district said he also coaches a soccer team at the school.

The City of Bethlehem Police Department and the district both placed the officer on administrative leave. CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to the Northampton County District Attorney's Office for more information.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will update this story when additional details become available.