Watch CBS News
Local News

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania school police officer facing charges after alleged relationship with student

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Pennsylvania school resource officer facing charges for alleged relationship with student
Pennsylvania school resource officer facing charges for alleged relationship with student 00:27

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) -- A Lehigh Valley school police officer is facing criminal charges after an alleged relationship with a student.

Officials in the Bethlehem Area School District say they began an investigation into the officer, who was assigned to the East Hills Middle School, after "alleged inappropriate behavior."  

The district said he also coaches a soccer team at the school.

The City of Bethlehem Police Department and the district both placed the officer on administrative leave. CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to the Northampton County District Attorney's Office for more information.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will update this story when additional details become available.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

First published on May 15, 2024 / 6:51 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.