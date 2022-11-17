Overturned gasoline tanker in Bethlehem forces residents to evacuate

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) -- An overturned gasoline tanker in Bethlehem has affected hundreds of homes on Thursday, the Red Cross said. The oil spill happened in the area of West Union Boulevard and Paul Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. and has forced many to evacuate from homes.

It's unknown how many people are impacted by the spill.

(1/2) At the request of Northampton EMA, we are responding to the area of Paul Ave & West Union Blvd in Bethlehem (PA) following a significant fuel oil spill affecting hundreds of homes. https://t.co/0GIDl11nQl — American Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) November 17, 2022

There are two separate leaks coming from the 6,000 gallon tanker, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said. Crews on the scene are working to contain the spill.

The Red Cross said they're providing canteen services to responders, mobilizing teams to support the evacuation site and coordinating with local officials to determine the next steps.

Nitschmann Middle School in Bethlehem will operate on a two-hour delay, the school announced. The school will be used as a shelter for displaced families.