Berwyn fire damages historic home where fire broke out in May

Second fire in 2 months burns at Berwyn, Pa. home

BERWYN, Pa. (CBS) -- A fire broke out at a historic Main Line home Tuesday morning, months after another fire damaged the same home.

The home is at the corner of Sugartown and Leopard roads in Berwyn, a part of Chester County between Tredyffrin and Easttown townships.

Chester County officials said at least one person was taken to Paoli Hospital for burn treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

According to real estate listings, the home was once known as Breeze Hill and was part of the estate of the prominent Sharp family. The family's Joseph W. Sharp founded the Berwyn National Bank, later consolidated into CoreStates after several mergers, according to the Tredyffrin Easttown Historical Society.

Sharp was also the head of Sharp, Haines and Co., a plumbing manufacturer, the TEHS says.

Real estate listings say the 4,500-square-foot home features five bathrooms and is set on 1.3 acres carved out from the Sharp estate. The sturdily built home has 18-inch-thick stone walls.

Another fire broke out at the same home on May 1, 2024. Officials said no one was injured in that fire.

The cause of Tuesday's fire was not clear.

Multiple fire companies, including the Berwyn Fire Company and the Paoli Fire Company, were on the scene.

Our members are currently assisting Berwyn Fire Company on a house fire in Easttown Twp. Posted by Paoli Fire Company on Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Records show the home was sold most recently in December 2016 for $890,000.