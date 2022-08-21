Watch CBS News
Bernie Sanders holds rally at Independence Mall in Philadelphia to support trade unions

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was in Philadelphia to support trade unions on Saturday. The former presidential candidate spoke to a crowd at Independence Mall.

Sanders was joined by Teamsters President Sean O'Brien and Association of Flight Attendants President Sara Nelson.

The rally was entitled "The Working Class - Fighting Back Against Corporate Greed."

Sanders was there to encourage union solidarity and inspire political action.

"If we're going to save the middle class of this county, we're going to grow the trade union movement," Sanders said. "Workers are going to have a voice on the job. They're going to have a voice in Washington and in their state capitals all over this country." 

Sanders advocated for universal healthcare, raising the minimum wage and forgiving student debt.

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 8:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

