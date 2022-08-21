Bernie Sanders holds rally at Independence Mall in Philadelphia to support trade unions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was in Philadelphia to support trade unions on Saturday. The former presidential candidate spoke to a crowd at Independence Mall.

Sanders was joined by Teamsters President Sean O'Brien and Association of Flight Attendants President Sara Nelson.

The rally was entitled "The Working Class - Fighting Back Against Corporate Greed."

Sanders was there to encourage union solidarity and inspire political action.

"If we're going to save the middle class of this county, we're going to grow the trade union movement," Sanders said. "Workers are going to have a voice on the job. They're going to have a voice in Washington and in their state capitals all over this country."

Sanders advocated for universal healthcare, raising the minimum wage and forgiving student debt.