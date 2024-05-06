Employees become owners of iconic Bernie Robbins Jewelers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

Owners pass local jewelry business on to longtime employees in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

NEWTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — An iconic local jeweler is under new management after the previous owners turned over the business Monday to several longtime employees for free.

"Harvey and Maddy, so generous," said Stephen Berman of Harvey and Maddy Rovinsky, who handed over the keys to their 62-year-old business, Bernie Robbins Jewelers.

They didn't hand them over to just anybody.

"It's really exciting," said Berman, who managed the Newtown location.

He joined an ownership group with four other longtime employees, including those from the Somers Point, New Jersey, location. Berman learned of his new role last November.

"Shocked, because I couldn't even imagine," Berman said. "You work, and you work, and you do it for the right reasons, and you just don't see this coming."

Berman said the new leaders are committed to keeping the tradition started by Maddy Rovinsky's parents, who founded the business in 1962.

"We don't want to change the menu. We want to be the same and just go forward," Berman said.

Harvey Rovinsky said he trusts the new owners because they have each worked for the jeweler between 20 to 30 years.

"They've been running the company for all this time, anyway. Now, they're going to own it," he said. "So, it's a pretty good thing."

Harvey added that while he is turning over the reins, he will stay on as advisor.

"And these people are great people. They're going to be able to be running this themselves, and I'm here to help them if and when they need me," he said.

Berman and his new co-owners said the Rovinskys are like family, and he is ecstatic to have a new role in this family business.

"It's just a wonderful opportunity," Berman said. "I couldn't be happier about it. I'm so fortunate."