Recalls for Berkshire Blanket & Home Company's electric throws and blankets due to fire, burn hazards
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fire and burn hazards have led to a recall by the Berkshire Blanket & Home Company.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission warns some of the company's electric throws and blankets may overheat.
They are sold under the L.L. Bean and Berkshire Blanket brands.
The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the affected items and contact Berkshire Blanket & Home for a refund.
