Crews investigating house explosion in Berks County, Pennsylvania

BERNVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Emergency crews in Berks County, Pennsylvania, are investigating the cause of a house explosion in Bernville. Crews were called to Stump Lane in Bernville around 8 a.m. Friday.

Chopper 3 was live over the house Friday morning.

Images from Chopper 3 showed a two-story home that was blown apart.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

One man was taken to a hospital after the incident. There's no word on his condition.

Pennsylvania State Police said no fatalities were reported.