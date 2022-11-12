Double shooting in East Falls leaves woman dead: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A man and a woman were shot inside a car in East Falls Saturday morning. The woman later died of her injuries.

The shooting happened on the 3100 block of Berkeley Drive.

Police say they found a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s shot inside a car. The woman, who was shot multiple times, died at a hospital later, authorities say.

Police say the man is in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

Officials say they have not announced any arrests.