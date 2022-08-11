Bensalem school buses getting 360-degree cameras to catch violators driving through stop signs

Buses in the Bensalem Township School District to get 360-degree cameras for safety upgrade

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- Summer vacation is coming to a close for students. Police are rolling out a new warning to drivers to give stopped school buses a break.

Bensalem Township School District is unveiling a brand-new technology to help catch violators driving through bus stop signs.

Buses in the Bensalem Township School District are getting an upgrade.

"Come September, all Bensalem Township school buses will be equipped with 360-degree cameras that are going to capture all those violators that when you're driving or taking your kid to the bus stop, and you see someone blow that stop sign," Bensalem Police Director of Public Safety William McVey said.

These student safety upgrades come with no new expense to taxpayers.

"There's no increases to any taxes for school, property or anything. This project is solely funded by the violators," McVey said.

The push for the new technology comes after two tragic accidents within the community in the last five years.

"I think the number was around somewhere 1.3 million violations in the state per year, based on previous states doing this," McVey said.

A 360-degree camera will be on 89 buses within Bensalem Township. There's another camera at the top along with some inside as well.

Pennsylvania drivers who pass a school bus with lights flashing and the stop arm deployed could face a $300 fine, five points on their driving record and an automatic 60-day license suspension.

Bensalem's mayor says the influx of traffic into the community highlights the need for this solution.

"During the day in Bensalem Township, there's more than 250,000 people that come through this town, so you know it's a destination town, from the turnpike to 95," Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo said.

Police want to warn drivers the majority of Street Road is two lanes in each direction. All traffic should stop in both directions when a school bus is stopped with its warning signals activated.

Police say citations will be given utilizing this new technology.