Watch live: Authorities investigating after car strikes multiple police vehicles in Bensalem, Pennsylvania

Police are advising a Bucks County community to avoid the area as they respond to a standoff after a car failed to pull over and struck multiple police vehicles in Bensalem Friday evening, according to police.

Pennsylvania State Police and Bensalem police have the car, which is believed to have two people inside, surrounded near Bristol Pike and Biddle Lane. Bensalem police said they believed the car's passengers were "potentially armed and dangerous."

According to Bensalem police, authorities tried to stop the car initially, but the driver did not pull over and then struck multiple police vehicles.

Chopper 3 was over the standoff in Bensalem Friday just before 6:30 p.m.

CBS Philadelphia

CBS Philadelphia

CBS Philadelphia

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.