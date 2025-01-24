Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch live: Authorities investigating after car strikes multiple police vehicles in Bensalem, Pennsylvania

By Jessica MacAulay, Ben Payne

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police are advising a Bucks County community to avoid the area as they respond to a standoff after a car failed to pull over and struck multiple police vehicles in Bensalem Friday evening, according to police.

Pennsylvania State Police and Bensalem police have the car, which is believed to have two people inside, surrounded near Bristol Pike and Biddle Lane. Bensalem police said they believed the car's passengers were "potentially armed and dangerous."

According to Bensalem police, authorities tried to stop the car initially, but the driver did not pull over and then struck multiple police vehicles.

Chopper 3 was over the standoff in Bensalem Friday just before 6:30 p.m. 

lns-chopper-bensalem-stand-off-012425-frame-19963.jpg
CBS Philadelphia
lns-chopper-bensalem-stand-off-012425-frame-28864.jpg
CBS Philadelphia
lns-chopper-bensalem-stand-off-012425-frame-93817.jpg
CBS Philadelphia

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.