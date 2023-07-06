Bensalem police taking zero-tolerance stance on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are taking a zero-tolerance stance on illegal ATVs and dirt bikes. Neighbors told CBS News Philadelphia the activity has escalated from wheelies and racing to harassment.

"It's their play area," resident Olga Volosevich said.

Residents in Bensalem say they've had enough after dirt bikes, quads, and ATVs have taken over their streets.

"Sometimes one, sometimes they'll travel in a group it varies," Volosevich said.

The riders are known for stunting, speeding and shutting down traffic.

"I worry about my children and other children in the area getting hit by them because they disregard," Volosevich said.

Neighbors say the behavior is more than kids just having fun.

"They set the railroad ties on fire down there," an anonymous resident said.

And many worried about speaking on camera.

"They're targeting certain homes, they're doing wheelies they're doing burnouts," the anonymous resident said.

CBS News Philadelphia got an exclusive ride-along with the special operations team from Bensalem police who launched three weeks ago to stop the groups using cameras, aerials surveillance and, yes, even ATVs.

"We needed to get back here that's first and foremost," Bensalem Police Special Operations Lt. Robert Bugsch said.

Lt. Bugsch took us into a private wooded area the Neshaminy Falls Train Station off Bristol Road.

"This is a hangout spot where they've come back here on their quads and they'll drink and they'll smoke just have parties," Bugsch said.

Officials have already seized several illegal vehicles and issued citations to their owners with neighbors helping to identify some of those wanted.

Lt. Bugsch says while the problem may have not started here, his message is clear, the behavior won't be tolerated on this side of the tracks.

"It's definitely bleeding out from Philly," he said. "My advice is to go someplace else and do it, Bensalem don't want you here."