Bensalem first responders launch trading card competition

Bensalem, P.a., (CBS) -- First responders in Bensalem announced a creative challenge for students.

Kindergarten through eighth-grade students is being told to approach the township's police officers and firefighters and ask them for their trading card.

The mayor of Bensalem even has his own trading card too.

With 103 cards in total, only time will tell who will collect them all first. However, the township is providing incentives for the students' competition.

There will be prizes for the first person who collects all 103 cards, no doubt.

Individual Bensalem Township schools are joining in on the fun by holding additional school-wide contests to collect all the cards.