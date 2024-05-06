Watch CBS News
New traffic cameras in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, capture thousands of drivers running red lights, officials say

By Alicia Roberts

/ CBS Philadelphia

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- Officials in Bucks County say a new video enforcement program has captured thousands of drivers running red lights at two of their busiest intersections. 

Back on April 1, Bensalem Township launched a 60-day pilot program at Street and Knights roads along with Route 1 at Old Lincoln Highway. 

Detective Sergeant Glenn Vandegrift says both are among the most accident-prone in the region. 

"We want to change behavior," Vandegrift said. "Street Road at Knights Road a few years ago was listed as one of America's most dangerous intersections, so it's very important to us to do whatever we can to try to create some type of a deterrence."  

Vandegrift said in just the first 30 days, more than 5,200 warnings have been issued. 

Starting June 1, drivers caught will get a violation, which includes a $100 fine. All money collected will be used to fund the cameras along with the cost of having an officer validate each ticket issued. 

Officials also say if the red light cameras continue to cut down on traffic accidents, they would consider adding additional ones throughout the township.

First published on May 6, 2024 / 11:45 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

