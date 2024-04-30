Watch CBS News
Driver slams into Bennett Toyota in Allentown, Pa. in fatal crash, causing near $1 million in damage

By Nikki DeMentri, Joe Brandt, Ed Specht

/ CBS Philadelphia

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A man driving at a high speed was killed after he veered off the road and crashed into a car dealership in Allentown early Tuesday morning, police said.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Lehigh Street near Vultee Street. Police said the driver was heading north on Lehigh Street when he veered off the road.

Images from the scene showed multiple damaged vehicles and a flipped vehicle.

infiniti-damaged-allentown-pa-accident-today.jpg
Rich Rolen

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office identified the driver as 27-year-old Abeil Adilow of Philadelphia. He was pronounced dead just before 2 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

allentown-bennett-toyota-crash-jpg.jpg
Rich Rolen

Staff at the dealership arrived to work Tuesday morning tasked with cleaning up the damage.

April 30, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

