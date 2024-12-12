Benjamin Franklin rings in Philadelphia's Red Kettle Campaign with modern day upgrade

Salvation Army adds tap to pay technology to its annual Red Kettle campaign

Salvation Army adds tap to pay technology to its annual Red Kettle campaign

Salvation Army adds tap to pay technology to its annual Red Kettle campaign

CBS Philadelphia's Joy of Sharing continues to spread holiday cheer across the region, and this year a century-old tradition is getting a digital upgrade.

Once again this year, the Salvation Army has been hard at work helping to collect toys.

Volunteers are also helping to support the organization's annual Red Kettle Campaign around town.

CBS Philadelphia

Bells ringing out a familiar sound accompanied by a familiar face— Benjamin Franklin, who is no stranger to the City of Brotherly Love. But during this holiday season, this Ben is also stepping into another role: Bell ringer for the Salvation Army.

"Every year I'm in front of City Hall and I ring the bell for the Salvation Army and I also match dollar for dollar, my own money up to a $100," the Benjamin Franklin impersonator said.

The bell-ringing effort is part of the Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle fundraising season.

"It is something that is deeply rooted in the Salvation Army's tradition," Salvation Army Area Commander, Captain Benjamin said. "It is something we have been doing 100 – over 130 years. So, it's something that we do annually to help raise funds for those in need and it provides for services through the whole year."

CBS Philadelphia

"Giving is not only an obligation, it's also a privilege," the Benjamin Franklin impersonator said.

And this year giving is getting a bit of a modern-day update.

"This year we have what we're calling tip-tap. It is a digital method of donating," Lyle said. "So ,you can use your tap-enabled credit card or phone and you can give electronically at a red kettle that is tip-tap enabled."

The new mobile roll-out can be found at select locations this year.

CBS Philadelphia

It's something even this Benjamin Franklin impersonator can get on board with. And there are plenty of other ways you can help too.

"There is a great opportunity to get involved if people want to ring a bell or help us distribute toys or donate toys, there is many different opportunities for people to get involved and help support the community," Lyle said.

More about the Joy of Sharing campaign

We exist to make our communities a better place to live, and that is why CBS News Philadelphia is once again hoping to make the holiday season a little brighter for families around our region through our Joy of Sharing campaign.

Your toy donations will benefit the Salvation Army and Mothers in Charge, a nonprofit that supports families who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

You can drop off new, unwrapped toys at CBS Philadelphia or head to CBSPhiladelphia.com/JOS for more dropoff locations and information.