PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Ben & Jerry's is bringing back "Free Cone Day" this Monday, April 3 at all of its stores, including the one here in Philadelphia. The closest Ben & Jerry's scoop shop is at 218 S. 40th St. in University City.

The shop is open from noon until 8 p.m. Monday.

🚨1 HOUR COUNTDOWN🚨

Free Cone Day begins at 12 pm EST!

Find your scoop shop here: https://t.co/PBy0uW7nfI pic.twitter.com/61kcVRPO7H — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 3, 2023

Go grab that ice cream!