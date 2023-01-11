Watch CBS News
Ben Affleck spotted working at Dunkin' drive-thru in Massachusetts

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

MEDFORD (CBS) -- Ben Affleck was spotted at a Dunkin' in Medford, Massachusetts on Tuesday.  

In a photo shared with CBS Boston, the actor-director was seen handing out an iced coffee at the drive-thru window.

Affleck, a Massachusetts native, is in town filming a commercial for Canton-based Dunkin'. 

"Ben was awesome and super nice and very quick-witted," shared one woman who was served. 

Ben Affleck hands out a Dunkin iced coffee in Medford Lisa MacKay

He and his wife Jennifer Lopez are reportedly staying at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett. 

