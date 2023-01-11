Ben Affleck spotted working at Dunkin' drive-thru in Massachusetts

Ben Affleck spotted working at Massachusetts Dunkin' drive-thru Ben Affleck spotted working at Massachusetts Dunkin' drive-thru 00:23

MEDFORD (CBS) -- Ben Affleck was spotted at a Dunkin' in Medford, Massachusetts on Tuesday.

In a photo shared with CBS Boston, the actor-director was seen handing out an iced coffee at the drive-thru window.

Affleck, a Massachusetts native, is in town filming a commercial for Canton-based Dunkin'.

"Ben was awesome and super nice and very quick-witted," shared one woman who was served.

Ben Affleck hands out a Dunkin iced coffee in Medford Lisa MacKay

He and his wife Jennifer Lopez are reportedly staying at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett.