Possible shootout related to drug dispute in Kensington leaves 2 men hospitalized, police say

Possible shootout over drug dispute in Kensington leaves 2 people hospitalized, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating what they believe to be a shootout that stemmed from a drug dispute. It happened at the corner of Bellmore Street and Frankford Avenue around 10 p.m. Friday.

Two men were injured in the incident. Both were taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

Officials say they believe at least three shooters were involved.

"We believe, at this time, that there was a shootout between at least three individuals; at least two shooters on the street, at least one shooter inside a home on the 3000 block of Frankford," inspector D F Pace said.

Police also say a "considerable" amount of drug paraphernalia was found inside that home.