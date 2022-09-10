Watch CBS News
Crime

Possible shootout related to drug dispute in Kensington leaves 2 men hospitalized, police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Possible shootout over drug dispute in Kensington leaves 2 people hospitalized, police say
Possible shootout over drug dispute in Kensington leaves 2 people hospitalized, police say 00:41

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating what they believe to be a shootout that stemmed from a drug dispute. It happened at the corner of Bellmore Street and Frankford Avenue around 10 p.m. Friday.

Two men were injured in the incident. Both were taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

Officials say they believe at least three shooters were involved.

"We believe, at this time, that there was a shootout between at least three individuals; at least two shooters on the street, at least one shooter inside a home on the 3000 block of Frankford," inspector D F Pace said.

Police also say a "considerable" amount of drug paraphernalia was found inside that home.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 10, 2022 / 8:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.