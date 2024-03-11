Bears sign Pro Bowl running back D'Andre Swift to 3-year, $24M deal

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with running back D'Andre Swift, according to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. On the financial side, NFL Media notes that Swift will get a total of $24 million, and $16.5 million of that will come over the first two years of the deal. The deal cannot become official until the start of the new league year, which will ring in on Wednesday.

This signing ends a one-year homecoming for Swift, a Philadelphia native, and the Eagles. There, he saw the lion's share of the workload out of the backfield with a career-high 268 touches and finished the year with a career-high 1,263 yards from scrimmage en route to a Pro Bowl selection. His 1,049 yards rushing were also a career high.

The 25-year-old initially came into the league as a second-round draft pick of the Detroit Lions out of Georgia.

Swift now joins a Bears organization that is in the midst of a seismic offseason, specifically headlined by the quarterback position. They currently hold the No. 1 overall pick at the 2024 NFL Draft and are presumed to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams with that selection, paving the way for the departure of 2023 starter Justin Fields.

While Fields did lead the team in rushing last season, Swift will be an upgrade at the running back position. Khalil Herbert led the group with 611 yards while D'Onta Foreman was behind him with 425 yards.