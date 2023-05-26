Watch CBS News
Bear visits family in Egg Harbor City ahead of Memorial Day

By Eris Gee

CBS Philadelphia

Bear sniffing trash cans in Egg Harbor, N.J.
EGG HARBOR CITY, N.J. (CBS) - A bear was caught on video visiting a South Jersey home. Wandering silently right into the driveway of a home in Egg Harbor City, the bear began rummaging through the family's trash cans Thursday morning.

According to the homeowner, the notifications from the surveillance system woke them up. Otherwise, the bear would've slipped away undetected.

After sniffing through the garbage, the bear was seen walking into a neighbor's yard. 

If you have a bear sighting in your area, do not engage and alert your local authorities. 

First published on May 26, 2023 / 8:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

