Bartram High School football game canceled due to alleged threat
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A high school football game scheduled to kick off in East Mt. Airy Friday night has been canceled. Bartram High School was supposed to play Imhotep Charter at the Germantown supersite.
District officials tell CBS3 the game was canceled because of an alleged threat from another team outside of the district.
They say the game was canceled out of an abundance of caution while they investigate the threat.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.