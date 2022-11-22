Watch CBS News
Local News

$3 billion proposal could give new life to old AC airport

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

New plans unveiled to redevelop Bader Field in Atlantic City
New plans unveiled to redevelop Bader Field in Atlantic City 00:26

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- An old airport could get new life in Atlantic City. Sketches revealed Monday show a $3 billion plan to redevelop Bader Field.

Developer Bart Blatsteen's vision for the property features canals inspired by Venice and Amsterdam.

The proposal includes 10,000 new residential units, space for stores and offices and parks with public trails.

The state of New Jersey ultimately gets to decide what is built on the property.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 9:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.