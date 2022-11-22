$3 billion proposal could give new life to old AC airport

New plans unveiled to redevelop Bader Field in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- An old airport could get new life in Atlantic City. Sketches revealed Monday show a $3 billion plan to redevelop Bader Field.

Developer Bart Blatsteen's vision for the property features canals inspired by Venice and Amsterdam.

The proposal includes 10,000 new residential units, space for stores and offices and parks with public trails.

The state of New Jersey ultimately gets to decide what is built on the property.