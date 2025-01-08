Seniors and disabled residents left scrambling as affordable apartment complex in South Jersey is being sold

Seniors and disabled tenants in South Jersey left scrambling as affordable apartment complex is sold

Nearly 300 seniors and disabled tenants at an affordable apartment complex in South Jersey are scrambling after recently learning the property is being sold and rents could skyrocket.

"My anxiety level is out the roof," said Joanne Orth.

For the past five-and-a-half years, Orth and her emotional support dog, Gigi, have called Barrington Mews home. Now, the 78-year-old, who requires oxygen for heart and lung disease, is struggling to find a new place to live.

"I've called like 35-40 places and put applications in, but no one has any openings," Orth said. "You got two years, five years, 10 years, three-and-a-half year waiting list, and where are seniors and disabled people supposed to go?"

Orth is not alone. Judy Froelich, 84, has lived in the building for 22 years.

"I don't even have money, I don't think, to move, so I don't know what's going to happen," Froelich said.

Barrington Mews is a 284-unit affordable apartment complex for seniors and disabled tenants. The owner declined an interview but told CBS News Philadelphia the property near Clements Bridge Road is being sold to a developer and closing is scheduled for February. The owner said a 30-year agreement with the state of New Jersey to keep the property affordable expires next month, and rents will be adjusted to the current market under new ownership.

"No, [rent] takes up most of your social security check," Orth said when asked if it's affordable.

According to Barrington Mayor Kyle Hanson, rents could rise 50-70%. The mayor said he's not against the sale itself but the proposed plan by the potential buyer. He sent them a letter last week last month stating the borough plans to enforce a current deed restriction on the property.

"That restriction has language that states the property and units can only be rented to seniors and disabled folks, so we're hoping that helps," said Hanson, who added there is no requirement that the units be affordable.

The current owner also said his staff is working to find alternate housing for tenants, but Dawn Tilton said the options are limited. Tilton is advocating for her mother and other seniors in the building, and she feels like they're being priced out of their homes.

"We all grow old, and this could be any one of us in the future. It's going to take all of us to figure this out. We can't just leave these people homeless," Tilton said.

CBS News Philadelphia did reach out to the potential buyer but hasn't heard back.

Hanson said a resource fair has been scheduled for next Wednesday at the Barrington VFW from noon to 5 p.m. to answer questions and give tenants different options.