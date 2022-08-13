Barricade situation in Kensington after man shoots weapon, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man remains barricaded in Kensington after firing a gun into the air on Saturday morning, police say. The man discharged a weapon into the air and went back into a house on the 300 block of Indiana Avenue.

He refuses to come out of the house.

Police declared a barricade situation at 11:28 a.m. A SWAT team is on location.

