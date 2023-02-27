Watch CBS News
Barefoot Country Music Fest 2023 lineup released

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Summer is just around the corner, folks, and with summer comes, country music.

Barefoot Country Music Fest is coming back to the shores of Wildwood, New Jersey for another year this June featuring performances by some of the country's favorite artists.

Barefoot Country Music Festival 2023 will be headlined by country legends Blake Shelton, Kid Rock, Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi. 

There will be more than 40 featured artists who will also grace the festival stages. 

You can catch the following artists on the Miller Lite mainstage: Michael Ray, Riley Green, Lady A, Parker McCollum, Jimmie Allen, Paramlee, Lainey Wilson, Cheat Codes, Shane Profitt, John Eddie, Maddie & Tae, The Cadillac Three, Neon Union, Gillian Smith, and Channing Wilson. 

The Jim Beam stage will feature more country music masterminds like Drew Green, The Davisson Brothers Band, John Eddie, Rome and Duddy, Ben Chapman, The Battle of the Bands National winner and more.

As we get closer to the jamming weekend, more musical guests, stages, and feature artists will be released. 

Barefoot Country Music Festival 2023 will run from June 15-18. 

To buy tickets, visit their website. 

