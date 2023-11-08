Barbara Jean Horn's parents want justice for 1988 Philadelphia murder after exoneration

Parents of Barbara Jean Horn seek justice for murder after Philly man was exonerated

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man wrongly convicted of killing a young girl has reached a settlement with the city.

For the family of that 4-year-old girl who was murdered, the settlement raises a new issue.

The girl's parents want their daughter's true killer caught.

Sharon and John Fahy are still waiting for justice. Their 4-year-old daughter, Barbara Jean Horn, was found beaten to death and stuffed in a cardboard TV box in Northeast Philadelphia more than three decades ago.

"Living with not knowing who took Barbara Jean from us is torture every day for my family," Sharon Fahy said.

Barbara Jean disappeared in July of 1988.

Sharon was at work while John was multitasking cleaning the refrigerator and babysitting Barbara Jean.

"I just said, 'You know, hun, just go outside and play and I'll be out in a little bit,'" John Fahy said.

But John Fahy said that 45 minutes later, he went outside and Barbara Jean was gone. He believes somebody snatched her right from the front lawn of the family's house on Rutland Street.

A neighbor, Walter Ogrod, spent 28 years in prison for the girl's murder and was eventually exonerated.

Last week, he settled with the city of Philadelphia for $9 million.

"He can get his life back and now we can focus on finding out who did this to Barbara Jean," Sharon Fahy said.

"There was other DNA samples they had from the box, so if they still have the evidence, they should test it all. With advancement of DNA science and stuff, who knows where that will lead us," John Fahy said.

Ogrod offered to use some of the settlement money to hire a private detective for the family.

"I'm grateful if he can do that. I would definitely accept it because I don't have the money and we would like this solved," Sharon Fahy said.

Barbara Jean was the couple's only child.

For John Fahy, the guilt still haunts him.

"If I had only just let her help me with the refrigerator, she'd still be here today, maybe," he said.

The Fahys said every day is a reminder their daughter isn't here. They're still hoping for closure.

"The investigation into the murder of Barbara Jean Horn is ongoing and the family will be updated as appropriate," a spokesperson for the city of Philadelphia said.