Injured bald eagle saved in Bucks County

SOLEBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A community came together to save a bald eagle in Bucks County.

The eagle was found in critical condition.

It was just a normal Sunday afternoon for Sgt. Kevin Edwards with Solebury Township Police until he got a call about a unique rescue mission.

"Deer, groundhogs, racoons, the first for an actual bald eagle," Edwards said.

Edwards and his partner went to see the male bald eagle after residents found it on their property near Pidcock Creek Road in Bucks County.

"Once we started walking, he started to fight a little bit, but he was really really weak," Edwards said.

They then called Aark Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center for backup.

Once the eagle was in their care, they then drove him Monday morning to Radnor Veterinary Hospital where Dr. Len Donato ran tests and x-rays on the bird.

He believes the eagle is suffering from lead poisoning.

"They end up getting this biomagnification of all that led from all the little creatures. It gets bioaccumulated in the bones and the tissue in the eagles and eventually there is a breaking point," Dr. Donato said.

Dr. Donato says it's a very common issue in bald eagles and can be deadly.

"As soon as we get the blood work, we'll start treating for lead toxicity," Dr. Donato said.

It's a life-saving treatment that could not only heal an American treasure – but get it back flying higher than ever.

"If the lead toxicity is the only issue, then there is a high likelihood that we'll be able to save this eagle," Dr. Donato said.

"It's nice to know we saved one. Hopefully, he'll be out flying soon in a couple of weeks," Edwards said.

Once the eagle receives care, it'll then be sent back to the rehabilitation center with the hope of possibly releasing him back into the wild.